Gene Allen Buhler, 92, of Sheridan, IL passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at his home in Sheridan. He was born March 17, 1929 in Somonauk, IL the son of Charles and Grace (Davis) Buhler. He married Barbara Innis on May 13, 1956 in Earlville United Presbyterian Church, they had sixty-five wonderful years together. He was a member of Serena United Methodist Church, He was a Mason at Occidental Lodge #40 A.F.&A.M., Charter Member of Serena Lions Club, US Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict. He farmed all his life in the Sheridan area. His greatest love of all was spending time with his family, friends and especially his grandkids and great grandkids.