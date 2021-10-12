Prince Charles' Aston Martin runs on a unique power source

Every pyramid needs a base, and every summit needs something supportive to rest on. Which, when it comes to the values of used Aston Martins, has long been the DB7's place in the pecking order. The cars the company produced prior to the DB7 were made in such small volumes that, in just 10 years, it turned the brand's demographics upside down. By the time it retired the DB7 represented just over 60 per cent of Aston's total production to that point. Although the later 'VH' generation cars would go on to substantially outsell it, the imbalance between DB7 supply and demand has kept it as the brand's equivalent of the Ferrari Mondial.

