Celebrities

Prince Charles' Aston Martin runs on a unique power source

ksjd.org
 9 days ago

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. OK, so you know that most cars run on gas, and of course, you've at least heard of cars that run on electricity. Well, back in 2008, Prince Charles asked engineers to convert his Aston Martin to run on something a little more environmentally friendly, and they came up with an alternative way to power a car that's fit for royalty - wine and cheese. And I wonder what wine and cheese pairing gets the best gas mileage. My guess? Chardonnay and gorgonzola. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Forget Electric Vehicles: Prince Charles Says His Aston Martin Runs on Wine and Cheese Byproducts

Electric cars and products are already cool enough, but Prince Charles has all of us beat. According to him, his Aston Martin runs on wine and cheese byproducts. Speaking to BBC before the U.N. climate summit this month, Prince Charles talked about the importance of reducing our carbon footprint. Solar panels and electric cars are one way of doing so, but he has another. Interestingly enough, he modified his car of 51 years. Now, his Aston Martin runs on “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process.”
Prince Charles' car runs on cheese and wine

Prince Charles' car runs on cheese and wine. The Prince of Wales has spoken about his efforts to reduce his carbon footprint, including turning to a more sustainable source for fuel for his favourite Aston Martin. Charles explained he had converted the car - which he has owned for 51...
James Bond Celebration at Aston Martin Residences

Miami, FL – October 7, 2021 – To celebrate the release of the new 007 movie “No Time To Die,” Aston Martin Residences held a James Bond themed party for brokers, partners and VIP guests at the Sales Center in downtown Miami on October 7. Invitees were then treated to a special preview at the Silverspot Movie Theater, which was rented for a private screening of the film the day before its public release.
Prince Charles
James Bond Drifts A BMW-Powered 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Replica In ‘No Time To Die’

The 1964 Aston Martin DB5 is one of our favorite movie cars of all time. This timeless Aston Martin has appeared in more 007 films than any one James Bond actor! We were thrilled to see the pretty Aston get a proper chase scene in the No Time To Die trailer. But it is always no time for an original DB5 to die. We were relieved to find the movie car getting roughed up was an official Aston Martin replica powered by an E46 BMW M3 engine.
Lunaz commences production of electric Aston Martin DB6

Iconic model has been brought completely up to date. Electric vehicle specialist Lunaz has announced that it is starting production of an electric Aston Martin DB6. Having previously created battery-powered versions of Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Range Rover and Jaguar models, the firm is now turning its attention to the iconic DB6.
Aston Martin DB7 Vantage | The Brave Pill

Every pyramid needs a base, and every summit needs something supportive to rest on. Which, when it comes to the values of used Aston Martins, has long been the DB7's place in the pecking order. The cars the company produced prior to the DB7 were made in such small volumes that, in just 10 years, it turned the brand's demographics upside down. By the time it retired the DB7 represented just over 60 per cent of Aston's total production to that point. Although the later 'VH' generation cars would go on to substantially outsell it, the imbalance between DB7 supply and demand has kept it as the brand's equivalent of the Ferrari Mondial.
2023 Aston Martin DB6 Remastered By Lunaz

While it may be true that the Aston Martin DB6 has never enjoyed the same success or reputation level as the DB5, it was still a very impressive car. It offered improved aerodynamic and specifications compared to the DB5 and was offered in both coupe and convertible form. The problem with the DB6 is of course its age. Being built from 1965 to 1971 it is of course very difficult to find one in pristine condition. And this is where Lunaz comes along. For the right money - and we are talking about $1 million - the company will restore, re-engineer, and electrify your DB6.
This Company Will Turn Aston Martin DB6s into EVs

Lunaz Design will offer EV conversions and restorations for classic Aston Martin DB6 coupes. EV conversion program will offer options such as infotainment, Wi-Fi connectivity, upgraded brakes, and a 255-mile range, courtesy of a 120-kWh battery. A number of companies are now offering EV conversions of classic cars, including Aston...
Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
Royal Insiders Are Reportedly Very Worried Prince Harry Might Name the "Royal Racist" in His Memoir

Today in royal gossip: Prince Harry's memoir is apparently worrying TF out of the royal inner circle. This isn't really anything new; since Harry announced he was writing a memoir, the royal gossip machine has been buzzing with reports that no one in The Firm is happy with the decision. Usually, these reports just focus on vague worries that Harry will say too much/bring shame upon the royal family/etc.
Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
