BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A month after an FDA panel approved a booster for the Pfizer vaccine, that panel late this week unanimously recommended the same for other vaccines–Thursday for Moderna and Friday the Johnson & Johnson single-shot. If given final authorization, those boosters could be available late next week. An FDA committee will decide later this month whether to authorize Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11. The president says there are enough doses already purchased for that age group. “Assuming both of those events go well and you get a positive recommendation out of the FDA and CDC, this should be available...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO