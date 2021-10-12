CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Estes Marina takes the docks out of the water and closes for the season

By EVRPD
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur dock removal crew had fantastic weather for the project this year. With a little supply-chain luck, it will be the last time for the old docks. Marina Manager, Amy Alexander, has plans for new versions that can remain in the water year-round. Alexander, also the Aquatics Manager at the Community Center, added the Marina to her job description early this year. She assembled a team headed by Keith Williams with many returning staff members. After an extremely successful first season, EVRPD Executive Director, Tom Carosello, said, “Implementing new leadership after having such a dedicated manager at the helm for decades is always kind of a bittersweet transition, especially given the short timeframe available to learn the ropes. But Amy and Keith really exceeded all expectations and had a record year, and I know they plan on enhancing the operation even further in their second season. We are really fortunate to have them on our team.”

www.eptrail.com

