CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves' Ian Anderson: Hurls five strong innings

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Anderson (1-0) allowed three hits and struck out six over five scoreless innings, picking up the win in Game 3 of the NLDS against Milwaukee on Monday. Anderson had his changeup working early, blanking a scuffling Milwaukee offense through five frames. Much like the Brewers did in the top half of the fifth inning, Atlanta removed Anderson in favor of a pinch hitter, only this time it paid off, as Joc Pederson smashed a three-run bomb over the wall in right field. It would seem unlikely that Anderson pitches again in the NLDS, but he would be a strong candidate to earn a start in the NLCS, should his team advance.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

No surprise: Brewers choose Peralta to face Braves’ Anderson

ATLANTA (AP) — For Craig Counsell, the decision to have Freddy Peralta start Monday’s Game 3 of the NL Division Series for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves was easy. The manager said he considered no other options. “Freddy was the starter,” Counsell said Sunday. “That was the plan...
MLB
chatsports.com

Braves turn to Ian Anderson in crucial Game 3 vs. Brewers

Sep 30, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports. 2021-10-10 17:20:10 GMT+00:00 - Ian Anderson will look to continue the Atlanta Braves' trend of strong starting pitching on...
MLB
Times Union

Shenendehowa grad Ian Anderson shuts down Brewers in NLDS victory

Shenendehowa graduate Ian Anderson continued to show he is unaffected by the pressure of pitching in Major League Baseball's postseason. Anderson threw five shutout innings in the Atlanta Braves' 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in Game 3 of their National League Division Series at Truist Park in Atlanta.
MLB
chatsports.com

Ian Anderson, Braves look to take control of series against Brewers in Game 3

The NLDS continues with Game 3 set for Monday afternoon as the Atlanta Braves will try to take control of the series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Braves dropped the opener in Milwaukee 2-1 but a strong performance by Max Fried in a 3-0 win in Game 2 sent them back to Atlanta with home field advantage. They will be looking to keep the momentum going Monday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Anderson
Person
Joc Pederson
104.5 The Team

Shen’s Ian Anderson Shines MLB Playoffs

One thing is for sure, Shenendehowa High School grad, Ian Anderson of the Atlanta Braves likes it when the heat of the season gets turned up high, especially in the postseason. On Monday, Anderson delivered another gem for his National League East regular season champions, in Game 3 of the National League Division Series. The former Plainsman shutdown the powerful Milwaukee Brewers line-up for 5 innings, giving up no runs on 3 hits while striking out 6.
MLB
WABE

In pivotal Game 3, Braves call on Ian Anderson to deliver again

Ian Anderson took the mound in the Atlanta Braves’ biggest game last October. The Braves fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers that night in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, but Anderson gained extraordinary experience starting a big game. The 23-year-old says he carried it with him into this season.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Brewers#Nlds#Nlcs
Saratogian

Ian Anderson to start Game 2 of the NLCS

ATLANTA, GA – Ian Anderson is going to get to pitch in the National League Championship Series for the second year in a row. The Braves announced on Saturday that the 2016 Shenendehowa graduate will get the ball in Game 2 of the series on Sunday night. “I’m excited to...
MLB
Talking Chop

The Daily: Walk-off winner, Ian Anderson and more

Austin Riley delivered a walk-off single that scored Ozzie Albies to give the Atlanta Braves a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS. Riley hit a solo homer in the fourth that tied the game. He and Albies combined for four of Atlanta’s six hits on the evening. Max Fried allowed eight hits but just two runs over six innings.
MLB
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB K Props, October 17th: Game 2, Ian Anderson, Braves vs Dodgers

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Ian Anderson O/U 4.5 Strikeouts vs. Dodgers. Ian Anderson will make the sixth postseason start...
MLB
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy