Braves' Ian Anderson: Hurls five strong innings

Anderson (1-0) allowed three hits and struck out six over five scoreless innings, picking up the win in Game 3 of the NLDS against Milwaukee on Monday. Anderson had his changeup working early, blanking a scuffling Milwaukee offense through five frames. Much like the Brewers did in the top half of the fifth inning, Atlanta removed Anderson in favor of a pinch hitter, only this time it paid off, as Joc Pederson smashed a three-run bomb over the wall in right field. It would seem unlikely that Anderson pitches again in the NLDS, but he would be a strong candidate to earn a start in the NLCS, should his team advance.