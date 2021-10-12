Brewers' Freddy Peralta: Strong in shortened outing

Peralta allowed three hits and one walk while striking out five over four scoreless innings in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves. He didn't factor into the decision. Peralta appeared locked in from the start in this one, needing only 57 pitches to get through four innings of work. Unfortunately for him, the Brewers' offense has been so stagnant of late that manager Craig Counsell removed him for a pinch hitter in what appeared to be a golden run-scoring opportunity during the fifth inning, ending Peralta's day. Monday marked the first postseason appearance of 2021 for the right-hander, and it could be his last if Milwaukee is unable to dig out of a 2-1 hole in the NLDS.