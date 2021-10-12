CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Back on COVID-19 list

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Aston-Reese (COVID-19 protocols) was placed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list Tuesday. Aston-Reese has resumed practicing with the team but his designation on the protocols gives the Penguins some much-needed roster flexibility ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, for which Aston-Reese has already been ruled out. Once back up to game speed, Aston-Reese should slot into a third-line role and could move up the lineup as injuries dictate.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
PensBurgh

Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Aston-Reese ruled out vs Tampa

Sidney Crosby joined the Penguins in practice on Monday, after also being with the team during their morning gameday skate on Saturday (the Pens had a scheduled off day on Sunday). Crosby will be traveling with the club for their road trip to start the season in Tampa on Tuesday and then across the Sunshine State to play on Thursday in Sunrise, but the captain is not expect to play in either game.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forwards Zach Aston-Reese, Jake Guentzel ruled out for season opener

Penguins forwards Zach Aston-Reese and Jake Guentzel were ruled out for their team’s season-opening road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, coach Mike Sullivan said. Both tested positive for covid-19 during the team’s recently completed training camp. Aston-Reese rejoined the team for a morning skate Saturday in Cranberry, and both participated in practice Monday. It was Guentzel’s first time on the ice with teammates since the team announced his positive test Oct. 3.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Rust absent, Aston-Reese returns to Penguins morning skate

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins home opener, the team could be losing another key piece to the lineup. Bryan Rust, who left the game early on Thursday in Florida, is not on the ice for the team’s morning skate. Following the Thursday game, head coach Mike...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19
Pewter Report

Bucs Release WR In Surprise Move

In a surprise move, the Bucs have released wide receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens. Mickens was released to make room for offensive lineman John Molchon, who has come off the Reserve/Injured list. Rookie Jaelon Darden, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, will replace Mickens as the Bucs’ primary kick and punt returner.
NFL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Brawl Breaks Out Between Kraken And Preds' Fans.

The Seattle Kraken got their first win in franchise history last night as they took down the Nashville Predators 4-3 in Nashville. Crazy eyes Brandon Tanev scored two goals which included the game winner in the third period to put things away. While the Kraken were taking care of things...
NHL
FanSided

Watch: Flyers, Kraken get into epic on-ice brawl

Many hands were thrown during Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken. After earning their very first win of their existence on Oct. 14 against the Nashville Predators, the Seattle Kraken lost 2-1 in overtime to the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights later. The Kraken attempted to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Flyers, head coach Dave Hakstol’s former team, on Monday night.
NHL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Cam Newton has been out of the NFL since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, but he appears have taken a big step toward getting signed by someone. On Sunday, the former MVP quarterback had two big announcements:. He’s been vaccinated.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
extratv

NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death Revealed

Jimmy Hayes died in August at just 31 years old, and now the NHL player’s cause of death has been revealed. His widow Kristen and father Kevin Sr. spoke to The Boston Globe, explaining that his death has been ruled accidental after fentanyl and cocaine were found in his system.
NHL
HOT 107.9

Falcons No Longer Most ‘Hated’ Team in Louisiana as Saints Fans Take Aim at a New NFL Rival

Do the New Orleans Saints have a new rival in the NFL?. For decades, Saints fans have had a very pointed disdain for the Atlanta Falcons. Every season when the New Orleans Saints schedule would drop, fans would circle both dates with their NFC South rival with an extra red circle around the home date as they looked forward to bringing the noise to Atlanta in the Superdome.
NFL
The Associated Press

WR Ridley back with Falcons, McGary to COVID-19 reserve list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday, while top receiver Calvin Ridley returned to practice after skipping the team’s last game for personal reasons. McGary, a first-round pick in 2019, has started 34 of 35 games over his...
NFL
Patriots.com

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

According to the league's transaction wire, Patriots starting offensive linemen Isaiah Wynn and Michael Onwenu have landed on the COVID-19 list. Whether or not the two players tested positive for the virus or were deemed close contacts is uncertain. If Wynn and Onwenu are vaccinated they can return to the team after two negative tests on consecutive days, however, if they are not vaccinated they will be out for a minimum of 10 days.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Keanu Neal: Activated off COVID-19 list

The Cowboys activated Neal (illness) off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. As expected, Neal has returned to the team and will practice Wednesday after missing the previous two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The 26-year-old linebacker played 98 defensive snaps and recorded nine tackles over the first two games of the season, but it's unclear if he will garner a full workload immediately.
NFL
arizonasports.com

Cardinals place TE Darrell Daniels on COVID-19 List

The Arizona Cardinals placed tight end Darrell Daniels on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday. This is Daniels’ second time on the list. The first was during training camp. Daniels has played in all four Cardinals games this season, mostly on special teams. He does not yet have a target,...
NFL
National football post

Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, two days before Philadelphia plays the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goedert and guard Sua Opeta are the two players on the COVID list for the Eagles, and neither is likely to be available Thursday night. Listed on the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Chandler Jones placed on Covid-19 reserve list per report

The Arizona Cardinals seemed to make it through 2020 without these issues impacting one of their stars. Unfortunately for them, 2021 is not the same. Field Yates of ESPN is reporting that Cardinals star pass rusher Chandler Jones is being placed on the Covid-19 reserve list. The Cardinals have placed...
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Austin Seibert: Activated from COVID-19 list

The Lions reinstated Seibert (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. After testing positive for the virus Sept. 23, Seibert proceeded to miss the Lions' next two games. Though Seibert is seemingly fully healthy again and is expected to handle kicking duties Sunday in Minnesota, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press notes that kicker Ryan Santoso was one of four practice-squad players protected by Detroit in Week 5. In the event Seibert isn't sharp in practices this week and needs additional time off to recover from his bout with the virus, Santoso could be elevated from the practice squad prior to Sunday's contest.
NFL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Mike Matheson: Back at practice

Matheson (lower body) returned to practice Saturday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports. Matheson missed Friday's practice with a nagging lower-body injury, but he should be good to go for Tuesday's regular-season opener versus Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old defender picked up five goals and 16 points while averaging 18:38 of ice time through 44 games last campaign.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Was Matt Nagy trying to send a message to George McCaskey about ‘progress’? Is Justin Fields getting a better feel for NFL speed?

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy talked about “progress” after the team’s defeat to the Green Bay Packers in Week 6 — but how much have the Bears made with rookie quarterback Justin Fields? Brad Biggs addresses that and much more in his weekly Bears mailbag. Matt Nagy spoke a lot about “progress” in his Monday news conference. Were his words directed toward George McCaskey? — @mmesq11 That is an ...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy