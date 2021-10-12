Penguins' Zach Aston-Reese: Back on COVID-19 list
Aston-Reese (COVID-19 protocols) was placed on the league's COVID-19 protocol list Tuesday. Aston-Reese has resumed practicing with the team but his designation on the protocols gives the Penguins some much-needed roster flexibility ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Tampa Bay, for which Aston-Reese has already been ruled out. Once back up to game speed, Aston-Reese should slot into a third-line role and could move up the lineup as injuries dictate.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0