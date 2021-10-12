CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Duo Nabbed For Broad-Daylight Robbery At Long Island Parking Lot

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HwuKE_0cOllyyh00

Two men were arrested on Long Island after approaching a man in an area parking lot and threatening him with a gun before stealing his wallet out of his pocket, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department received a 911 call from a 31-year-old man who was walking through a parking lot on Stewart Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, when he was approached by two men demanding money while threatening the use of a handgun.

According to police, the investigation into the incident determined that one of the two suspects reached into the victim’s right pocket and took his wallet before fleeing north on Stewart Avenue.

The investigation into the robbery led police to identify Bronx residents Nathaniel Small and Angel Caballero as suspects, and they were tracked down and arrested shortly after the 911 call in the area.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Small and Caballero were charged with first-degree and second-degree robbery. Small was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Both were held and scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 10

Joebeacon
8d ago

this is why everyone needs to carry . instead of them being out in a few hours they would be buried in a few hours .

Reply
11
Joey Marino
8d ago

stay away from us, stay in the slums of the Bronx where u belong... here on long Island we are above u as people

Reply
6
Henry P. McCheese
8d ago

they'll be back out tonight doing it to someone else.

Reply(1)
11
Related
Daily Voice

Teen Admits To Fatal Hudson Valley Shooting

A teen has pleaded guilty to the shooting death of a man visiting the Hudson Valley.Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced the guilty plea of Collyer Goodman, of Valley Cottage, on Monday, Oct. 18, for the shooting death of a Chicago man visiting Nyack last August.Goodman plead guilt…
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#First District Court
Daily Voice

Mechanics Rescue Jersey City Man Trapped Under Car In Linden

Mechanics from a local auto repair shop rescued a man who was struck by a car and then trapped under it Wednesday in Linden.The 57-year-old victim was struck crossing E. Elizabeth Avenue when he was struck by a 2007 Kia SUV heading west around 9:50 a.m., Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther said.…
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Jersey City Woman, 27, Found Dead In Apartment

A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her Jersey City apartment on Tuesday, authorities said.Diamond Davila was found by police at 131 Woodlawn Ave., around 2:30 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.Davila was pronounced deceased at 3:08 p.m. Her death is being investigated as a homici…
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Bucks Man Possibly In South Jersey

Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing Bucks County man.Matthew James Branning, 50, was last seen at his job in Silverdale Borough on Friday afternoon, Perkasie Borough police said.Police believe he is driving a silver 2002 Lexus SUV with the Pennsylvania license plate number: K…
PERKASIE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
147K+
Followers
28K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy