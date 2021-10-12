Duo Nabbed For Broad-Daylight Robbery At Long Island Parking Lot

Two men were arrested on Long Island after approaching a man in an area parking lot and threatening him with a gun before stealing his wallet out of his pocket, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department received a 911 call from a 31-year-old man who was walking through a parking lot on Stewart Avenue shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, when he was approached by two men demanding money while threatening the use of a handgun.

According to police, the investigation into the incident determined that one of the two suspects reached into the victim’s right pocket and took his wallet before fleeing north on Stewart Avenue.

The investigation into the robbery led police to identify Bronx residents Nathaniel Small and Angel Caballero as suspects, and they were tracked down and arrested shortly after the 911 call in the area.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

Small and Caballero were charged with first-degree and second-degree robbery. Small was also charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Both were held and scheduled to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Tuesday, Oct. 12.

