Woman’s club donates special gift

The GFWC Wesley Chapel Woman’s Club recently hosted guest speakers from Idlewild Autism Camp, who shared information about its programs for children and young adults — activities that include a weeklong summer camp, as well as a weekend camp in the fall and spring. The women’s club donated $300 to sponsor a weekend camper, as a special gift to help a family struggling to get a child into Camp Idlewild. From left: Linda Jenkins, GFWC; Idewild staff Nathan Stowers, Sherri Sherman and Irene Roach; Cindi Nalon, GFWC; Shantel Meyers (holding check), GFWC; and Idewild staff Wendy Neal and Mariah Pasko.