Wesley Chapel, FL

Woman’s club donates special gift

By Mary Rathman
The Laker/Lutz News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GFWC Wesley Chapel Woman’s Club recently hosted guest speakers from Idlewild Autism Camp, who shared information about its programs for children and young adults — activities that include a weeklong summer camp, as well as a weekend camp in the fall and spring. The women’s club donated $300 to sponsor a weekend camper, as a special gift to help a family struggling to get a child into Camp Idlewild. From left: Linda Jenkins, GFWC; Idewild staff Nathan Stowers, Sherri Sherman and Irene Roach; Cindi Nalon, GFWC; Shantel Meyers (holding check), GFWC; and Idewild staff Wendy Neal and Mariah Pasko.

