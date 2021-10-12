CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Why is Concrete Formwork so Essential in Construction?

handymantips.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcrete formwork is changing the way people build not only in Brisbane but throughout the world. By reducing the floor-to-floor building cycle time, formwork effectively decreases the project’s construction time and expenses. As a result, high-quality formwork is essential for staying under budget. When formwork is used in construction, project managers may ensure that formwork resources are mobilized and immobilized on time, increasing efficiency and lowering costs.

handymantips.org

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

A concrete solution

A new kind of concrete could reduce emissions from the construction industry. Calcium carbonate concrete is made from waste concrete and carbon dioxide from the air or industrial exhaust gases. It shows promise as a future construction material, especially in places where natural resources are limited. The modern world is...
CONSTRUCTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Building Materials#Building Design#Construction Industry
MarketWatch

Wendy's will begin to shift to recycled plastic cups in 2022

Wendy's Co. announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Berry Global , a packaging and engineered products company, and LyondellBasell , a chemicals, plastics and refining company, to shift to cups made from recycled materials that are more sustainable than the plastic-lined paper cups currently in use. Starting in early 2022 in the U.S. and Canada, Wendy's will use large cups made from at least 20% recycled plastic. By 2023, all cups in that region will use recycled plastic. Earlier this year, the company announced that it would make its packaging more eco-friendly as well. Taken together, these changes are part of the company's commitment to sustainably source all of its consumer-facing packaging by 2026. Wendy's stock has edged up 0.8% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 20.3% for the period.
ENVIRONMENT
Robb Report

Meet the Danish Eyewear Brand Making Solid Gold Glasses That Don’t Scream Luxury

When men wear precious metals and gems, it’s usually on the fingers or the wrist. But, would you want a piece of jewelry to balance on your nose? This is the proposition from Lindberg, the Danish royal warranted eyewear specialist known for its highly engineered, minimalist frames. The brand was founded on the idea of making heavy optical instruments light: visually, with clean lines and austere designs, and physically, using titanium parts without screws or rivets. Its new Precious Collection ups the ante with an abundance of riches: 18-karat solid gold frames, polished buffalo horn, platinum and diamonds. How, in this post-bling...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Carolina Cotton Works Inc. Takes Sustainable Actions for a Better Planet

The U.S. cotton industry’s commitment to the environment has a strong regulatory framework: the U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a series of standards that farmers adhere to in the United States. The U. S. Cotton Trust Protocol underpins and veriﬁes U. S. cotton’s sustainability progress through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party veriﬁcation. Precision agriculture is important today to ensure planet-friendly crops that are environmentally friendly and maintain the highest quality. That is why Carolina Cotton Works, Inc., founded in 1995, has continued to reinvest in itself through changing times by diversifying its capabilities through technology, experience and innovation. They are...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Construction
handymantips.org

Signs A Residential Property Should Be Demolished

Whether you are looking to purchase a fixer-upper home and want to be confident you’re settling on a profitable purchase, or you’re wondering if you should demolish a residential property of your own, it is generally best to rely on a professional demolition company. Unfortunately, demolishing a property is not a suitable task to tackle with a DIY approach, as the project is pretty dangerous and requires a particular skill-set and specific tools. Otherwise, it can be pretty risky.
HOME & GARDEN
House Digest

8 Easiest Ways To Clean Concrete

Cleaning concrete can be done at all skill levels and abilities. Test out these methods for regular cleaning and heavy-duty scrubbing and stain removal.
handymantips.org

Key Considerations When Installing a Commercial HVAC System

Nowadays, it’s difficult to imagine a large building without a functional HVAC system. With climate conditions becoming more extreme and unpredictable, it is only prudent for anyone who owns or operates a large building to ensure the comfort of those who work, conduct business, or shop there. If you’re on the lookout for a new HVAC system for your commercial building, several factors are to consider. You can buy the best HVAC product line for your building, but if it is not installed correctly, it will fail and cause a slew of problems.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The 12 Best Affordable Treadmills Under $500

When it comes to getting fit, many people’s first thought is getting a gym membership. But frankly, the gym is not for everyone, especially if you don’t like dealing competing for machines and dealing with the show-offs. That’s why many people (especially now) are opting to buy exercise machines that they can use at home. Of course, if you’re just getting into fitness, you might not want to sink a month’s rent into one machine, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the best affordable treadmills. Almost all of the options below are under $500. Before getting to the best...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

How Hoka One One Digitized Its Product-to-Market Process With Makersights Technology

Like other footwear brands, Hoka One One underwent a series of changes in the pandemic. One of the most notable changes was not even discernible from a consumer perspective. Rather, it centered on the way the company ran its essential “milestone meetings.” This change, as outlined by company leaders in a session at Sourcing Journal’s ‘Inflection Point’ Summit this week, changed the way the fast-growing footwear brand brings its product to market. Before the pandemic, Hoka held regular hours-long meetings called Global Concept Debuts, which often consisted of review, long PowerPoints, and travel to other countries. This series of meetings brought together...
TECHNOLOGY
Dealerscope

Why Luxury Appliances Are Essential to the Future of Independent Retail

Consumers may be flocking to big-box stores, price clubs, and ecommerce behemoths like Amazon for garden-variety consumer electronics, commodity televisions, and budget toasters, but when it comes to $15,000 refrigerators, they typically prefer to see products in store. This is an area in which the in-store experience is key, and it’s a rising focus for many independent retailers as they continue to compete against big-box stores. It’s why Nationwide Marketing Group (NMG) has now made the luxury appliances category a key pillar of its offering and strategy for growth in the independent channel. In addition to a coterie of premium appliance brand exhibitors, the most recent PrimeTime show in August also featured the buying group’s first Learning Academy dedicated to the luxury space. “We’ve never had the luxury appliance business at the center of somebody’s desk, but the majority of the luxury appliance business in the market today is all done through independents,” says Nationwide Senior Merchant Appliances John O’Halloran. “So we have an obligation to our members to try to figure out what we need to do and better support them in this category.”
RETAIL
biztechmagazine.com

Why SASE is Essential for Distributed and Hybrid Work

Doug Bonderud is an award-winning writer capable of bridging the gap between complex and conversational across technology, innovation and the human condition. Remote work models adopted in haste to manage the early months of 2020 have now given way to a more robust solution: Distributed or hybrid work. As noted...
SOFTWARE
SPY

Liven Up Your Fireplace Decor with a Stylish Firewood Rack

A fireplace is always the focal point of any home that has one, even when you’re not using it. If you’re fortunate enough to have a wood-burning fireplace, then it’s important to have a ready supply of firewood and fire starters on hand to keep it going. Likewise, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are spending more time gathered around our outdoor fire pits. Whether it’s inside or outside, you can’t just pile your logs on the floor like some kind of caveman. Instead, it’s worth investing in a stylish firewood rack. Firewood racks can be a stylish...
INTERIOR DESIGN
handymantips.org

What Are Simple Tools Used at Home?

Whether you have your own house or are renting an apartment, it helps to have some tools in handy for making repairs or improvements. Somewhere in your home, there might be a tap that needs tightening, a wobbly chair that requires fixing, or a flatscreen that needs hanging. The job doesn’t necessarily need professional assistance, but you still need the right tools to accomplish it correctly. There are ideas on DIY Tools Web that should help you perform home fixes or improvements on your own for minimal cost.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy