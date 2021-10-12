CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISISS D.Sartor Institute Expansion / MIDE architetti

By Paula Pintos
Cover picture for the articleConstruction Firm: Impresa edile Tessaro Remo S.r.l. Text description provided by the architects. The new Domenico Sartor Agricultural Institute extension in Castelfranco Veneto establishes a dialogue of continuity with the existing building: the rationality of the new extension re-updates the pre-existing architecture in a contemporary key. The parallelepiped with a...

