MM 10.12: Maryland wrestling releases its 2021-22 schedule

Maryland wrestling released its complete schedule for the 2021-22 season, the program announced early morning on Monday. The Terps will host the Red vs. Black Wrestle-Offs event on Oct. 28. Then their first test will come at the Clarion Open on Nov. 7. Maryland then kicks off nonconference play with a match against Virginia five days later, which then starts up a slate where the Terps will have four home meets in five matches.