NEW ORLEANS — The HBCU Legacy Bowl announced today a new, multi-year partnership with New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston and his Dream Forever Foundation. Winston played college football at Florida State, where he became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy and led his team to victory in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game during his freshman year. Winston was selected first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He set several franchise rookie records, earned Pro Bowl honors and led the league in passing yards during the 2019 season. Winston joined the New Orleans Saints in 2020, became the starting signal-caller in 2021 and was named team captain.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO