The Conners Sneak Peek: Fred Savage Returns as Darlene's Storm-Chasing (?!) Shrink Ahead of Dan's Wedding

A natural disaster reunites Darlene with her therapist in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at The Conners ‘ big wedding episode.

Airing Wednesday at 9/8c, “ The Wedding of Dan and Louise ” promises a “far-from-perfect walk down the aisle.” But first, the Conner clan will have to make it to church on time, which is easier said than done as a tornado approaches Lanford — you know, the kind of tornado that only touches down once every 32 years .

As the weather worsens, Darlene looks out her passenger-side window and recognizes Fred Savage’s Dr. Harding, who is moonlighting as a storm chaser (or, more specifically, as one of the Twister Hunters). Once Darlene fills Harding in on her current drama — she’s got her ex-boyfriend and the guy she was going to take to Hawaii in the backseat — Harding suggests that driving into a tornado may just be the “best thing” she could do right now.

Savage’s return to The Conners is part of ABC’s “Return to Wonder ” Wednesday. The network’s comedy block will pay homage to the original Wonder Years , with Dan Lauria (aka Jack Arnold) set to guest-star on The Goldbergs (at 8 pm), and Danica McKellar (Winnie Cooper) confirmed to appear on Home Economics (at 9:30). The Wonder Years reboot, meanwhile, will feature a nod to the original series’ iconic theme song (at 8:30).

In addition to Savage, the Conners episode introduces Tony Cavalero ( The Righteous Gemstones ) as Harris’ new boyfriend, veteran tattoo artist/single father Aldo. Additional guest stars include Nat Faxon (as Jackie’s boyfriend Neville), Darien Sills-Evans (as Becky’s friend-with-benefits Mikey) and Brian Austin Green (as Wellman worker Jeff). (Fun fact: Faxon, who is driving Darlene & Co., previously co-starred opposite Savage in Netflix’s Friends From College .)

