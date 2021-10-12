GF looking to lower serving age…and tax breaks

— — — The Grand Forks council gave formal approval last night (Monday) to a resolution paving the way for tax incentives on the former St. John’s Building downtown. The so-called PILOT exemption was adopted back in February and will help reduce costs for the developer over a 15 to 20 year period. City Attorney Dan Gaustad says the payment in lieu of property tax program only covers a portion of the increased value to the city (90%).