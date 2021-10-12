CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

GF looking to lower serving age…and tax breaks

By Doug Barrett
KNOX News Radio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article— — — The Grand Forks council gave formal approval last night (Monday) to a resolution paving the way for tax incentives on the former St. John’s Building downtown. The so-called PILOT exemption was adopted back in February and will help reduce costs for the developer over a 15 to 20 year period. City Attorney Dan Gaustad says the payment in lieu of property tax program only covers a portion of the increased value to the city (90%).

knoxradio.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Forks, ND
Lifestyle
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Breaks#Tax Incentives#City Attorney#Restaurants#Pilot#Grand Forks Council#The Chamber
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy