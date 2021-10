Around the release of Genshin Impact 2.2, miHoYo dropped the teaser for one of the most interesting characters to date, Arataki Itto. A fierce-looking Geo Claymore character, Itto’s design and leaked gameplay have generated a ton of hype for himself, and it’s understandable that a lot of players are excited for his eventual release. Not much is known about Itto’s background, since he hasn’t been present anywhere in the game yet. However, multiple leaks have recently shown Itto’s stylish gameplay and impressive kit, and they all have one single point to prove–that Itto is a pretty damn cool character.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO