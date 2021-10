Fortnite update 18.20 released a few days ago, but the game's patch notes did not include an interesting change made to the game's cars. As noted by Dexerto, the game's latest update makes it possible for players to ride on the hood or on the top of a car while the vehicle is in motion, without sliding off. This means that players can use their own weaponry to make cars a speedy threat! It's interesting that Epic Games did not specifically note this alteration, but it's not difficult to imagine how players will use it to their advantage!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO