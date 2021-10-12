The DEI disconnect between tech leaders and their teams
Over the past three decades, the emergence of Silicon Valley has created a surge of tech employment growth–and that growth continues. In the next 10 years alone, there will be roughly one million new jobs across all STEM fields—with tech occupations leading the pack. Despite this impressive growth, the tech industry, like so many others, has yet to overcome perhaps the greatest societal and professional issue to date—diversity and inclusion barriers.www.fastcompany.com
Comments / 0