Ask experienced real estate agents how they’ve managed to acquire new business over the years, and the odds are slim that they’ll mention Google Ads, sponsored tweets, or door flyers. Although those publicity tools often have a place in an agent’s marketing mix, networking acumen — in the sense of knowing how to build and maintain a real estate network of people who refer new business — will always be the most important part of your ability to grow your real estate network.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO