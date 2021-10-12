Watch Lucy Dacus cover Regina Spektor, play “Night Shift” w/ Bartees Strange

On a Saturday evening in early September, Bartees Strange launches into a story about the Korean-American electronic producer Yaeji, who is seated just to his left on an oversized couch, her too-long sleeves shielding her blushing face like an invisibility cloak. “Four or five years ago, I was sending Yaeji beats like crazy,” says Bartees, who erupted onto the indie rock scene last year with his exceptional debut Live Forever. “One was titled ‘Please sing a hook on this beat, if you sing this hook it will be a huge song.’” Bartees never got a reply, so the track became Live Forever’s darkly pulsating “Flagey God.” “It was a general email, no one saw it!” protests Yaeji, nearly tumbling over from embarrassment. They laugh it off and embrace anyway. “I wrote that song for her, but I’m glad I got to keep it,” says Bartees.

