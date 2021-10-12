CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Lucy Dacus cover Regina Spektor, play “Night Shift” w/ Bartees Strange

By Amanda Hatfield
Cover picture for the articleLucy Dacus is on tour with Bartees Strange now, and on Monday night (10/11) they stopped in Chicago for a show at Vic Theatre. Lucy's guitarist is currently recovering from a case of "breakthrough" COVID and had to miss the show (which was the band's first back after a few postponed dates, for the same reason), so it went a little differently than one of her more typical shows. Bartees, as he promised toon Twitter, joined Lucy on guitar for Historian favorite "Night Shift."

Comments / 0

