Science

These ‘focused research organizations’ are taking on gaps in scientific discovery

By Adele Peters
Fast Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome scientific and technical challenges slip through the gaps of existing research because they’re not quite a fit for academic labs, or startups, or other organizations doing R&D. But a new organization called Convergent Research, spun out of Schmidt Futures, the philanthropic initiative founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife Wendy, is designed specifically to take on the problems that can’t easily be addressed elsewhere.

Community Policy