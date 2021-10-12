CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cate Le Bon announces new album & tour, shares “Running Away”

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCate Le Bon will be back with a new album, Pompeii, on February 4 via Mexican Summer. The album was written entirely alone, and primarily on bass, in what Cate calls an “uninterrupted vacuum,” and she plays every instrument on it except for saxophone (Euan Hinshelwood and Stephen Black) and drums (Warpaint's Stella Mozgawa). It's her first since 2019's great Reward. Tim Pressly's painting of Cate, which hung on the wall while recording the album, was both an inspiration and would end up as the album's cover art. See that, and the tracklist, below.

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

Related
brooklynvegan.com

Mr. Twin Sister announce new album ‘Al Mundo Azul,’ share “Ballarino”

Mr Twin Sister have announced new album Al Mundo Azul which will be out November 19. “We wanted to flip stylistic switches to their opposite positions," says the band's Gabel D’Amico. "Immediacy over complexity, alien sounds over natural ones, loose playing over perfect takes. A bright record to come after all the nighttime music we’ve made.” Udbhav Gupta adds they aimed to make "each element strong and distinctive, having space, and highlighting things that are less pretty but have personality.”
DURHAM, NC
gratefulweb.com

New Album and Tour Dates for Sarah McQuaid

Born out of the pandemic and due for release on October 15, The St Buryan Sessions will be the sixth solo album by award-winning multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Sarah McQuaid, and is her most powerful and emotive offering yet. A six-week, 21-date UK tour marks the album’s launch, and Sarah’s 2022...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Le Bon
Person
Kurt Vile
floodmagazine.com

Hear the Sorrow in the Saxophones on Cate Le Bon’s “Running Away”

Back in the better days of 2019, avant-garde mastermind Cate Le Bon released one of the best albums of the year and, consequentially, one of the best albums in her catalogue, called Reward. Now, news has arrived that we’ll get to hear what Le Bon has been up to since. Today she’s announced the follow-up album titled Pompeii and revealed its lead single “Running Away.”
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Deap Vally Announce New Album, Share Video for Lead Single “Magic Medicine”

Los Angeles garage rock duo Deap Vally have announced the release of a new album, titled Marriage. They have shared a video for its lead single, “Magic Medicine.” Marriage will be out on November 19 via Cooking Vinyl. Watch the video and check out the album’s tracklist below. The duo...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Vended announce a run of US tour dates for this winter

Vended, the band made up of the spawn of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, have announced a run of US headline shows, set to take place this winter. Hitting the road with Omerta and Hazing Over, the tour is scheduled to kick off on November 9 in Nashville and conclude on November 23 in Buffalo, before making stops in Chicago, Cleveland, Fort Wayne and more.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Away#Bowery Ballroom#Woodstock#Arts#Mexican Summer#Warpaint
NPR

New Mix: Mitski, Cate Le Bon, Big Thief, Shamir, more

I have so many new songs from old favorites on this week's All Songs Considered, including the return of Mitski. After releasing her 2018 album Be The Cowboy, she began to feel the stresses of the music industry and the commodification of her work. So, she just stopped. On today's show, Mitski talks about her decision to start recording again and how it led to her new song, "Working for the Knife."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

The Boo Radleys Announce First Album in Over 20 Years, Share New Song: Listen

The Boo Radleys have announced their first album since 1998, and their first without lead songwriter and guitarist Martin Carr. Keep On With Falling is out March 11, 2022, via their own label, Boostr. Earlier this year, the now three-piece released “A Full Syringe and Memories of You,” which will appear on the album. Check out the tracklist and the band’s upcoming concert dates below, as well as a new song called “I’ve Had Enough I’m Out.”
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Ludovico Einaudi Announces New Solo Piano Album ‘Underwater’ And UK Tour

Ludovico Einaudi, the most-streamed classical artist of all time, has announced he will release Underwater, his first new solo piano album in 20 years, on 21 January 2022 and a UK tour in March 2022. Einaudi has wanted to write a solo piano album for several years but needed the right environment to be able to fully commit to the project. Lockdown gave him this rare opportunity. He embraced the isolation from his normal busy schedule and wrote 12 new solo piano tracks showcasing his distinctive musical style, which is recognised throughout the world, for his new album Underwater. The first single, ‘Luminous’, was released today.
MUSIC
gospelmusic.org

4x GRAMMY Winners for KING & COUNTRY Announce Brand New Album & Major Tour

Today, four-time GRAMMY® winning duo and Curb | Word Entertainment recording artist for KING & COUNTRY announce the upcoming arrival of their brand-new album What Are We Waiting For?, out on Friday March 11th. What Are We Waiting For? is the platinum-selling duo’s first album of new music in three years and features 13 original tracks from Joel and Luke Smallbone. Fans can expect a return to the lush and evocative pop sounds the duo has perfected over the years, while Joel and Luke take pen to paper and confront relevant issues with poise, grace, and groove. Pre-order or pre-save the album at the link HERE.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Sondre Lerche Shares 10-Minute New Song “Dead Of The Night,” Announces 2022 Tour

Norwegian-born/American-based singer/songwriter Sondre Lerche has shared a 10-minute new song titled “Dead Of The Night.” Lerche has also announced a 2022 tour. Check out the new song and list of tour dates below. Lerche elaborates on the new song in a press release: “I left LA on March 14th, 2020,...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Sunflower Bean Share Optimistic New Single “Baby Don’t Cry” Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Ever since indie rock band, Sunflower Bean released their sophomore album Twentytwo In Blue, the trio has been quite busy. They opened for The Strokes and politician and meme-icon Bernie Sanders. They also toured with other high-profile bands and artists, like Cage The Elephant, Courtney Barnett, Interpol and Beck. Today, the band offers their first taste of new material in the form of their new track, “Baby Don’t Cry.”
ROCK MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

12 Best Songs of Week: Cate Le Bon, Imarhan, Elbow, Snail Mail, and More

Welcome to the 39th Songs of the Week of 2021. It was a blockbuster week for new songs, although the week’s biggest song (Adele’s “Easy On Me”) didn’t make the list. But “Easy On Me” did set the all-time record for biggest single day streams for a song in Spotify history, so Adele will be fine. This week we have a supersized Top 12 and a solid honorable mentions list.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

MakeWar surprise-release new EP ft. The Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana

Brooklyn punks MakeWar have surprise-released a new EP, Stay, the followup to 2019's Get It Together, on Fat Wreck Chords. The opening title track is dedicated to frontman Jose Prieto's late dog Bruno, and it includes a conversation between Jose and Bruno, with Movielife/I Am The Avalanche frontman Vinnie Caruana singing Bruno's parts. It's a fired-up, anthemic, melodic punk ripper, and the other three songs on the EP follow suit. Here's what Jose says about the title track:
MUSIC
JamBase

Fruit Bats Announce Rarities Compilation Album & Shares New Single ‘Rips Me Up’

Fruit Bats, singer-songwriter Eric D. Johnson’s long-running project, will release a 20th anniversary rarities and favorites compilation, Sometimes a Cloud Is Just a Cloud: Slow Growers, Sleeper Hits And Lost Songs (2001–2021) on January 28 via Merge Records. Fruit Bats also shared the album’s new single, “Rips Me Up.”. Johnson...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy