Ecobee's SmartThermostat Gains 'Hey Siri' Support With Free Software Update Rolling Out Now

By Joe Rossignol
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Hey Siri" support allows users with a HomePod or HomePod mini to control the SmartThermostat with voice commands for tasks such as setting the temperature and sending Intercom messages. The thermostat relays the requests through a HomePod or HomePod mini connected to the same Wi-Fi network to ensure privacy and security. Users can also continue to control the thermostat in the Home app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

