Louisiana State

6-year-old Louisiana boy dies in campfire he and his siblings started in staircase

By KATE FELDMAN, New York Daily News
 8 days ago

A makeshift campfire turned deadly for a 6-year-old Louisiana boy playing with his siblings.

The three children, 4, 6 and 9, were playing in a “hollowed-out, pre-fabricated concrete staircase” in a relative’s Ascension Parish trailer and had covered the area to create a fort, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday.

Using “a small pile of combustible objects,” the siblings lit a fire, which ended up taking over the entire trailer.

The youngest and oldest siblings were able to escape but the 6-year-old died in the blaze before first responders arrived Sunday afternoon.

“There is no other way to describe this other than purely tragic,” State Fire Marshal H. Butch Browning said in a statement.

“While we are keeping this child and his family in our prayers, we’re also pleading with other families to learn from this devastating loss.”

Fire officials warned parents to keep lighters and other fire-related items away from children and to constantly teach them that fire isn’t a toy.

