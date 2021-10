Today on Good Things Utah – Ginger Zee, the chief meteorologist on GMA opens up about self-esteem struggles she’s dealt with in the past and how she’s working to overcome them. Zee stated that she used to avoid the mirror altogether and wasn’t comfortable in her own skin. She also shared a personal experience of her struggles with bulimia and has been a victim of domestic abuse. After getting professional help, Zee is promoting therapy and encouraging people to reach out to someone if you’re struggling with mental health issues. She said she’s now feeling like herself again and has gained more confidence.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO