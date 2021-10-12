‘They’ve been close the entire way,’ Andy Roddick speaks on Venus and Serena Williams’ relationship over the years

When some people finish a long day of work, they go relax in their backyards; when Venus Williams finishes a long day of work, she designs backyards. Williams founded her own design firm V Starr in 2002 when she was merely a 23-year-old tennis champion who had finished a master's degree in interior design and wanted to take her artistic passion to the next level (we'll give you a moment to reflect on your accomplishments at 23 and take a deep breath). Venus has famously decorated her sister Serena's homes—as well as hotels across the U.S.—but during lockdown last year she turned to her own Palm Beach backyard as a creative outlet and project. "I wanted a calm environment where I could re-energize after a busy day," Williams says. "But in South Florida we live outside year round, so it had to be a place where I could throw a party just as easily as I could take a nap."

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO