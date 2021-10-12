CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Western Conference Champion Futures Odds and Analysis

Cover picture for the articleThere is a clear divide in the futures market between the top two teams in the Western Conference and the competitors chasing them for the Western Conference Championship. The Colorado Avalanche sit atop the betting board with +200 odds to represent the West in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Vegas Golden Knights are close behind at +300 to win the conference for the second time in five years. There may be value in backing a team with hedging opportunities in mind for the postseason, but the top two teams are a class above.

