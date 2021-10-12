CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Beaten Czech PM Says Ailing President Promised Him Nomination

By Jan FLEMR
IBTimes
IBTimes
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Tuesday said the country's president had promised to nominate him to form a government at a Sunday meeting, shortly before the head of state was rushed to hospital. The claim came as politicians looked for ways to end the impasse brought on by President...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Czech crisis looms as ailing president leaves country in political limbo

Czech Republic President Milos Zeman faces being stripped of his powers while lying incapacitated in a Prague hospital as the country remains in political limbo, almost a fortnight after elections. The details of Zeman’s medical diagnosis remain unknown, but doctors say his condition leaves him unable to perform his presidential...
POLITICS
BBC

Czech turmoil over removing ailing President Zeman's powers

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has called on the head of the president's office to resign immediately over alleged impropriety in exercising the powers of ailing President Milos Zeman. Police are investigating allegations of "criminal acts against the republic". President Zeman is currently in intensive care in hospital. He was...
POLITICS
AFP

Polish PM accuses EU of 'blackmail' in clash over bloc's laws

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of "blackmail" on Tuesday in a public clash with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen over his country's rejection of parts of EU law. The ferocious row, played out in the European Parliament, underlined the seriousness of the issue which both Brussels and Warsaw say threatens the cohesion of the 27-nation bloc. Von der Leyen, speaking just before and after Morawiecki took the podium, warned that her Commission -- tasked as guardian of the EU treaties -- "will act" to rein in Poland. She said a controversial October 7 ruling by Poland's Consitutional Court challenging the primacy of EU law was an attempt "to take an axe to the European treaties by undermining their legitimacy".
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petr Fiala
AFP

Polish PM warns EU leaders of threat to bloc's future

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Monday warned fellow EU leaders that the European Union risked unravelling if there was no "democratic control" over its institutions. Writing to EU leaders ahead of a summit this week, Morawiecki wrote that the EU risked becoming a "centrally managed organism run by institutions deprived of democratic control".
POLITICS
kelo.com

Czech Senate speaker says president too ill to work, seeks to shift duties

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman is currently unable to carry out his duties, the head of parliament’s upper house said on Monday, citing a report he had requested from the hospital where Zeman has been in intensive care for more than a week. Milos Vystrcil, the Senate speaker, told...
POLITICS
The Independent

Pro-business party OKs formal talks on new German government

Germany's pro-business Free Democrats on Monday became the last of three parties to back the start of formal coalition talks on forming a new government. The Free Democrats leader, Christian Lindner, said the party's national executive unanimously agreed to take the step following weeks of informal talks with the center-left Social Democrats and the environmentalist Greens Lindner said the three parties hadn't sought each other out ahead of the Sept. 26 election, “to put it diplomatically.”“It's also no surprise that there are big differences on matters of substance,” he said, adding that those involved would need show “a lot of tolerance and willingness to think anew. Therein lies a chance, though, to do good things for our country."In the election, the Social Democrats came first, ahead of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc, and the Greens and Free Democrats came third and fourth. Merkel will stay on as a caretaker leader until Germany's new coalition government is in place.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s transition to a new government at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Election#Prague#Conflict Of Interest#Czech#Ano#Afp#Senate
The Guardian

Czech hospital angered by unauthorised visit to see ailing president

Police in the Czech Republic will stop unauthorised hospital visits to the country’s ailing president, Miloš Zeman, after doctors treating him in intensive care complained that a leading political figure had called on him without their knowledge or permission. Prague’s central military hospital launched an internal inquiry after the speaker...
HEALTH
crossroadstoday.com

Czech President Zeman needs time to recover, his wife says

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Milos Zeman, in hospital for days with an unspecified health problem, needs time to recuperate, his wife said Thursday amid uncertainty over whether his condition would impact efforts to form a new government. “I can only confirm that he has been undergoing treatment that needs...
EUROPE
International Business Times

Czech Politics In Doubt With President In Hospital

Czech politics was thrown into uncertainty Monday with the president spending a second day in intensive care and his chief ally, the outgoing billionaire prime minister, defeated in a general election. Andrej Babis's populist ANO (YES) party narrowly lost at weekend to a three-party centre-right alliance called Together and led...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Romanian president nominates centrist party leader for PM

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's president on Monday nominated centrist party leader Dacian Ciolos to be prime minister after a protracted political crisis culminated last week in the Liberal-led coalition government being ousted in a no-confidence vote. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Constitution
The Guardian

Bad week for Czech PM after Pandora papers help dethrone him

The populist Czech president remained in hospital on Monday as news sank in that Andrej Babiš, the billionaire prime minister, had suffered a shattering general election defeat days after the release of the Pandora papers and that Miloš Zeman, his main political champion, may be too ill to save him.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Czech president Zeman in hospital day after election

Milos Zeman was taken to Prague’s military hospital from the presidential chateau in nearby Lany on Sunday. Czech president Milos Zeman was rushed to hospital the day after the country held parliamentary elections in which populist prime minister Andrej Babis’ party came a surprise second and Mr Zeman plays a key role in establishing a new government.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Czechs in post-vote limbo as president rushed to hospital

The Czech Republic was plunged into uncertainty on Sunday as President Milos Zeman was rushed to hospital a day after his ally, populist billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, narrowly lost an election. The president, who plays a critical role in nominating any future prime minister, was taken to hospital by ambulance shortly after meeting Babis and appeared to be unconscious upon arrival, with someone seen holding up his head. His doctor said he was in intensive care, while the Blesk tabloid quoted Zeman's office head Vratislav Mynar as saying that he "fell asleep during the transport, that's all. He wasn't unconscious". The DNES broadsheet wrote later on Sunday that Zeman, who has liver problems according to local media, was in a stable condition and could spend up to three weeks in hospital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marietta Daily Journal

Czech ballot turmoil deepens as president is rushed to hospital

PRAGUE — Czech President Milos Zeman was rushed to the hospital over complications related to his chronic health problems, a development that may snarl government negotiations after his ally suffered a shock election defeat. Zeman, 77, suffers from diabetes and neuropathy and uses a wheelchair. A staunch supporter of Russia...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Czech PM Meets Ailing President After Election Defeat

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis met the country's president on Sunday, with the populist billionaire hoping to hold on to power despite a narrow election defeat at the hands of a centre-right alliance. Babis, a long-time political ally of President Milos Zeman, on Saturday lost the cliffhanger vote to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

Czech Populist Mogul PM Tipped For Re-election

A populist billionaire prime minister at odds with the European Union who featured in the Pandora Papers was tipped to win a tight two-day Czech general election wrapping up on Saturday. Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party despite his brushes with...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Czech scandal-tainted PM Andrej Babis favorite in Czech vote

PRAGUE (AP) — Czechs are voting in a parliamentary election for a final day as polls suggest Prime Minister Andrej Babis has a good chance of retaining power despite a turbulent first term. Two days of balloting to fill 200 seats in the lower house of the Czech Republic’s parliament took place in the immediate wake of Babis’ financial dealings showing up in an investigative journalism project dubbed the “Pandora Papers.” The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists said the populist billionaire put over $20 million into shell companies to buy 16 properties in France. Babis has denied wrongdoing. All polls favor his centrist ANO (YES) movement to place first in the election that concludes Saturday.
POLITICS
IBTimes

Mogul PM Tipped To Win As Czech Vote Begins

A populist billionaire at odds with the European Union who featured in the Pandora Papers was tipped to win Czech elections which started on Friday and looks set to be a tight race. Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party despite his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy