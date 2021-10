The F1 Commission has discussed potential rule changes as a result of the Belgian Grand Prix being classified as a race worth half points this year. Heavy rain throughout race day led to August’s grand prix at Spa-Francorchamps having its original start aborted and the event red-flagged after a number of formation laps. The FIA tried to find a break in the weather to start racing but after leaving the pit lane and completing two laps behind the safety car, the race was called off.

