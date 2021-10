For many American families, child care is a necessity. In 2019, there were 73 million children in the U.S., which is about 22% of the U.S. population. But child care can be prohibitively expensive. The average cost is about $10,000 a year per child, according to the Treasury Department. This often forces parents to make a decision: pay for child care or quit their job.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO