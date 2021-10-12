10 things: OG Anunoby continues to show signs of breakout for Raptors

The goal of a pro sports team, as we all know, is to win. The preseason, however, is played and viewed with a different set of priorities. Sure, the Toronto Raptors dropping 126-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was a disappointing result. But our takeaway from these games has less to do with the score and much more to do with what returning players have added from last year, or how new additions are gelling with the roster, or even how top-five draft picks look compared to the handful of Summer League highlights we’ve been replaying in our minds during the dog days of September.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO