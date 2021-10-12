CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

10 things: OG Anunoby continues to show signs of breakout for Raptors

Sportsnet.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 107-92 win over the Houston Rockets in pre-season action. One -- OG Anunoby continues to be a revelation. He recognizes the opportunity before him with Pascal Siakam out to start the season, and he's acting like the man of the house. Anunoby flat-out bullied the Rockets to start with a stepback three over Rockets center Christian Wood, a steal leading to a leak out where he was fouled, then he blocked Wood at the rim while also recovering the loose ball to trigger another fast break sequence. The Rockets trailed 9-0 after two minutes and were forced to call timeout as Anunoby utterly dominated them in every facet.

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors pre-season observations: Barnes, Anunoby impress

The Toronto Raptors have concluded step one of what promises to be an intriguing season as they reconnect with their home market following a 20-month interruption, a period in which the club transitioned from a defending NBA champion to the draft lottery. With their win on Tuesday night in Washington,...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Raptors' Sam Dekker and Malachi Flynn showcase their talents

One -- The Raptors earned a hard-fought win to conclude pre-season. They rested Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, who have been their two top players to date, and continue to be without key rotation pieces in Pascal Siakam, Yuta Watanabe, and Chris Boucher, yet the Raptors still had enough depth to be competitive.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Raptors Trade Involves OG Anunoby To Chicago

The Chicago Bulls revamped their roster in the offseason and while they have not made the playoffs since the 2016-17 NBA season, Billy Donovan’s crew has their eyes set on being one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. With three All-Stars in Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and DeMar...
NBA
Yardbarker

Precious Achiuwa Continues to Impress as Raptors Cruise Past Rockets

Things might be bleak at times for the Toronto Raptors this season. After almost a decade as one of the NBA's impressive franchises, the team will take a step back this season as it looks to retool and enter another competitive window. There will be losses, plenty of losses, but, at the very least, it won't look as bad as the Houston Rockets did on Monday night.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
clnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Raptors Preseason Postgame Show

The Celtics defeated the Raptors 1113-11 in their second preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season. Join A Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis as we break it all down. LISTEN TO THE AUDIO HERE:. Garden Report & CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use...
NBA
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 3 Keys to OG Anunoby winning Most Improved Player

After finishing with one of the worst records in the NBA last season, the Toronto Raptors are looking to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings in 2021-22. That will require a number of players to step forward and assuming a larger role as the post-Kyle Lowry era begins. At the top of that list is forward OG Anunoby.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Youthful Raptors show makings of entertaining team in loss to Celtics

Even dating back to before training camp and pre-season started, expectations for the Toronto Raptors were being tempered. This is basically a brand-new team with plenty of youth and inexperience on the roster, despite pieces from their 2019 championship still present on the team. Therefore, it’s understandable why even Raptors...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malachi Flynn
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Yuta Watanabe
Person
Khem Birch
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Pascal Siakam
chatsports.com

Achiuwa, Anunoby score 17 apiece in Raptors’ easy 107-92 win over Rockets

TORONTO - Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby each scored 17 points to lead the Toronto Raptors to a stress-free pre-season win against the Houston Rockets on Monday. Achiuwa and Anunoby played just 19 and 17 minutes, respectively, but led the way offensively in the Raptors’ 107-92 victory at Scotiabank Arena.
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 3 things the bench must improve for regular season

The Toronto Raptors opening preseason game against the Philadephia 76ers saw players from both the presumable starting squad (OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet) and rotational/bench guys (Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Justin Champagnie) put in some impressive performances. After going down by double digits early in the first quarter, the Raptors young...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors
chatsports.com

Raptors continue preseason in Boston vs Celtics: Preview, start time and more

The goal of a pro sports team, as we all know, is to win. The preseason, however, is played and viewed with a different set of priorities. Sure, the Toronto Raptors dropping 126-113 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers was a disappointing result. But our takeaway from these games has less to do with the score and much more to do with what returning players have added from last year, or how new additions are gelling with the roster, or even how top-five draft picks look compared to the handful of Summer League highlights we’ve been replaying in our minds during the dog days of September.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: 3 things Cs fans need to see tonight against Raptors

The Boston Celtics find themselves coming into 2021-22 looking for redemption after putting forth a rather forgettable performance all throughout last season. That said, before they can embark on their journey back towards the top of the Eastern Conference standings, they have to go through the annual preseason period where, as things currently stand, they’re 1-0.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Raptors Notes: Roster Battle, Siakam, Boucher, Anunoby

The fight to make the Raptors‘ 15-man regular season squad has been one of the NBA’s more competitive preseason roster battles, with Sam Dekker, Ishmail Wainright, and Isaac Bonga vying to earn two spots (or just one, if Toronto opens the season with 14 players). Addressing the competition today, Dekker said he’ll be happy for Wainright and/or Bonga if they beat him out for a roster spot.
NBA
NBC Washington

Kyle Kuzma Thanks Watching Film for Breakout Scoring Game Vs. Raptors

Kuzma thanks watching film for breakout scoring game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Kyle Kuzma has a saying that watching film gives you 'the answers to the test.' He learned during his days with the Los Angeles Lakers, playing with veterans like LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and others that watching film is paramount to long-term success in the NBA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Hoops Rumors

Raptors to sign Alex Antetokounmpo to Exhibit 10 deal

The Raptors will sign forward Alex Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, to an Exhibit 10 contract before the regular season begins next week, according to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca (Twitter link). The Greek newspaper Ethnos first reported last month that Antetokounmpo was expected to sign with Toronto. As...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Raptors To Sign, Waive Ashton Hagans, Breein Tyree

The Raptors will sign Ashton Hagans and Breein Tyree to Exhibit 10 contract, then waive them, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca tweets. Hagans was on the Raptors’ summer league team in Las Vegas but missed games due to an ankle injury. He was a two-way player for the Timberwolves last season but was waived in February.
NBA
Yardbarker

OG Anunoby Is Poised to Become The Guy for the Raptors With Pascal Siakam Out Early

The moment the Toronto Raptors traded Norman Powell last season everything seemed to change for OG Anunoby. It wasn’t all that surprising, frankly. Whenever someone ahead of Anunoby in the offensive pecking order was sidelined for an evening there’d be a sudden jump in his usage and offensive effectiveness. Prior...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy