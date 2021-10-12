10 things: OG Anunoby continues to show signs of breakout for Raptors
Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 107-92 win over the Houston Rockets in pre-season action. One -- OG Anunoby continues to be a revelation. He recognizes the opportunity before him with Pascal Siakam out to start the season, and he's acting like the man of the house. Anunoby flat-out bullied the Rockets to start with a stepback three over Rockets center Christian Wood, a steal leading to a leak out where he was fouled, then he blocked Wood at the rim while also recovering the loose ball to trigger another fast break sequence. The Rockets trailed 9-0 after two minutes and were forced to call timeout as Anunoby utterly dominated them in every facet.www.sportsnet.ca
Comments / 0