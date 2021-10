Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will air more odd behaviour from Becky Quentin next week as she continues to meddle in the life of her new friend, Diane Hutchinson. After Diane (Alex Fletcher) met fellow new mum Becky (Katie McGlynn) over the summer while trying to avoid going to a hospital appointment, they quickly became good friends – but viewers have seen that Becky may not be all that she seems.

