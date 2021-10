Once again the team behind the Life is Strange franchise has given its fans a truly memorable story. If you haven’t played Life is Strange: True Colors go and do that first before you read this review. I promise you that the game delivers in every aspect of storytelling. If you were like me and enjoyed the game a little too much, you might have found yourself wanting it to be longer or wishing you had known a little more of the backstories behind some of the main characters.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO