The Best 2021 Advent Calendars To Buy Before They Sell Out

By Tessa Flores
HuffingtonPost
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelieve it or not, the holiday season is upon us once again. Experts recommend shopping early this year because of ongoing shipping delays and labor shortages during the pandemic, and Advent calendars are one of the best items to scoop up early. Not only do they turn the days until Christmas into an anticipation-building event, but they also tend to sell out quickly (we’re looking at you, Aldi cheese and wine calendar). We’ve found amazing ones that range from a daily dose of sweet treats to 24 days’ worth of cult favorite skin care products. Shop some of our favorites below.

www.huffpost.com

