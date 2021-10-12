The Best 2021 Advent Calendars To Buy Before They Sell Out

Christmas is a pretty special time for a lot of us; whether that's because of seeing family, watching Elf for the 3,836th time or having chocolate for breakfast. And one thing most of us look forward to is tucking into our advent calendars every morning in December (or eating the whole thing one night in November). I mean, what could be better than getting a wee little present every morning for a month? So, why not really embrace the magic of advent calendars by branching out to one of the many non-chocolate options out there (of course, you should probably also get a chocolate one). Here's our pick of the best alternative advent calendars for a merry Christmas month. Feliz Navidad!

