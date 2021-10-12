Photo Gallery: Auburn Defeats Kentlake

The Pirates travel to Houston this week to take on the Cougars in a pivotal conference matchup. Houston has gotten off to a strong start, winning five of their first six. Meanwhile, the Pirates have been inconsistent in the first half of the season. They started out losing their first two games, to Appalachian State and South Carolina. Then, ECU traveled to Marshall to capture their first win of the year. The Pirates returned home and won games against Charleston Southern and Tulane, pushing their win streak to three. This was ended last week with a close loss to the UCF Knights, but the Pirates have looked competitive in every game they’ve played, and this week should be no different. Houston has been dominant in most of its wins, winning by 18 or more points in all but one of their victories. Their only loss came against Texas Tech in the season opener. The Pirates will need to play much better than they did last week if they want to come into Houston and steal a homecoming victory from the Cougars. Here’s five players they’ll need to hone in on Saturday afternoon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO