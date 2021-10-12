Today in Islamophobia: A piece in the Los Angeles Times provides a historical analysis of Christopher Columbus’ Atlantic crossings, arguing that they were rooted in a “fear and hatred of Islam,” meanwhile Pakistan’s PM states that French President Macron’s anti-Muslim rhetoric will stoke a “cycle of violence” in France, and an article in the Washington Post notes that “one of the striking transatlantic developments of the past half-decade — marked by the rise and fall and potential re-emergence of President Donald Trump — has been the overt collaboration between right-wing politicians and activists in the United States and counterparts in Europe, particularly those on the far right.” Lastly, an excerpt from Dr. Darren Byler’s new book highlights the growing concerns around surveillance and automated racialization that is impacting ethnic minorities from the United States to China. Our recommended read of the day is by Imam Omar Suleiman for the Washington Post on remembering the Muslim political prisoners who remain behind bars after being targeted by the state in post-9/11 anti-Muslim hysteria. This and more below: