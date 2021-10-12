Hawks' expectations soaring after Young-led playoff run

The Thunder Stoller 9s (2-1) added one to the win column on Sunday with an impressive 20-13 victory over the previously unbeaten Farmingdale Hawks (3-1). Coming off of their bye week, the Thunder embarked on the first of three consecutive road games as they enter the heart of their season. The Thunder, led by game captains Phoenix Galli, Donald Clavin, Luke Padala, Brady Castellano and Nate Kong, started the game off with an almost eight minute first quarter drive that resulted in a 12-yard touchdown run by Peter Hamilton to put the Thunder up 6-0. Later in the 4th quarter, the Thunder capped a 55-yard drive with a 20-yard touchdown run by Dylan Vaillant. Vaillant also had two extra point runs in the Thunder victory and earned the game ball for his efforts on both offense and defense.

FARMINGDALE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO