There were few facets of the game that UW-Eau Claire football did not make mistakes in Saturday afternoon. The Blugolds took 11 penalties for 69 yards against UW-River Falls, giving the Falcons three first downs and multiple free play opportunities in the process. Quarterback Harry Roubidoux threw three interceptions, and the usually reliable Austin Belot fumbled. Assignments were missed on both sides of the ball, leading to offensive lulls for the Blugolds and chunk plays for the Falcons. One of the team's punts went for five yards.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO