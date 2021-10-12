Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pick-ups after Week 5

ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings. Q1. Who is your top waiver wire option of the week, and why?. It’s not a great waiver wire week, but the top option for me is D’Ernest Johnson. Kareem Hunt suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and Nick Chubb missed the game with his own calf injury. The Browns now have a quick turnaround and play on Thursday so neither Hunt nor Chubb seems likely to be ready to play. Both Johnson and Demetric Felton should see touches in the Browns’ backfield, but Johnson is more likely to get the bulk of the work on the ground, while Felton acts as more of the pass-catcher. Baker Mayfield is banged up, the offensive line is banged up, and the Browns take on a likely embarrassed Denver team who will try to make a defensive statement, but the lead running back for Cleveland has immense value. Because that person is likely to be Johnson on Thursday, he’s my top pick-up.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO