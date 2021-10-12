CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humans used tobacco 12,300 years ago, new discovery suggests

By Long Reads
BBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour charred tobacco plant seeds found in an ancient Utah fireplace suggest early Americans may have been using the plant 12,300 years ago. The finding makes the first known use of tobacco some 9,000 years earlier than previously thought. Researchers believe hunter-gatherers in the Great Salt Lake Desert may have...

