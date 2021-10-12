Mrs. Elizabeth Booker Altman, 64, of Walterboro, was called up to play for the winning team this morning, October 6, 2021 around 3:30. She was an amazing woman. In her lifetime she finished college (at the College of Charleston) owned two separate, fairly successful businesses, one a handmade children's clothing and the other an Organic grocery store. In between, she taught elementary school for around 10 years. As a lefty, she was always thinking 2 steps ahead of most. She was a world traveler, a Dr in natural medicine, a wife, and a mother. She excelled at everything that she did. We Love you mom. Dale, Mary Altman, and Philip love you and will miss you terribly.