Mrs. Emma Jean Hiott, 76, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, October 9, 2021 at her residence. Born September 15, 1945 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Scott Pellum and Cora Lee Garvin Pellum. After losing her parents at a very young age, she was raised by Ashley and Georgia Mae Pellum. For many years she owned and operated Emma’s Beauty Shop. Anyone who knew Mrs. Emma, knew that she loved cooking and baking, and was excellent at both. Preparing food and doing anything she could for others was her top priority. She dearly loved her family and took pride in being a homemaker and taking care of them. She was extremely proud of her boys and their accomplishments and enjoyed supporting her family by attending their events at CPA regularly.