Matchups to Watch Revisited: Week 5 @Ravens

By Stampede Blue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike every matchup with this Colts defense, this is a tale of two halves. The first half was impressive for a Colts’ defense that has been struggling a lot, and this was in large part due to Kemoko Turay and AQM winning their respective matchups against the Ravens’ tackles and forcing Lamar Jackson into some uncomfortable situations. Unfortunately, both the edge rushers looked gassed in the second half and overtime for chasing Lamar around for so long. Tyquan Lewis ended up playing considerably more snaps than Turay (59 to 31), and had his best game of the season, getting a lot of penetration in the running game and notching 1.

