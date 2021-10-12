CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Community First shares #BanksNeverAskThat anti-phishing campaign

Kokomo Perspective
 8 days ago

Community First Bank of Indiana has joined the industry-wide #BanksNeverAskThat campaign, in partnership with the American Bankers Association, to protect consumers during National Cybersecurity. Awareness Month. The campaign seeks to educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams. The FTC estimates that consumers lost $3.3 billion to phishing schemes...

kokomoperspective.com

thecharlotteweekly.com

Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg launches #ALLINFORKIDS campaign

CHARLOTTE – Communities In Schools of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has launched its annual fundraising campaign, #AllInForKids, aimed at curbing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education by empowering students to stay in school. Referred to as “the shadow pandemic,” students have suffered trauma, isolation and significant instructional loss during remote learning,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Connecticut Post

Shelton police plan community anti-scammer info sessions

SHELTON — Police are stepping up efforts to educate residents and businesses about common scams and how to avoid being a victim. The department’s Crime Prevention Division, under the direction of Officer John Staples, will soon be holding information sessions on scams and tips to avoid being scammed as these incidents continue to happen within the community.
SHELTON, CT
tribunenewsnow.com

Vaccination campaign focuses on protecting communities

Yee Ha’ólníi Doo d/b/a Navajo & Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund has implemented a vaccination campaign aimed at increasing vaccination numbers on the Navajo Nation and safeguarding our communities against further increases in Delta variant cases. Yee Ha’ólníi Doo has launched an intensive effort to increase public health education in...
NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ
NBC4 Columbus

Your Facebook account was hacked, what can you do?

(WCMH) — Many Facebook users are finding they can’t log in to their accounts because someone has hacked their page, leaving the user without access. One woman is struggling to get her Facebook page — and her friends — back. Cathy Ebert has used Facebook for over a decade to keep in touch with old […]
INTERNET
EatThis

Surgeon General Says How Not to Catch COVID

The surgeon general's biggest crisis used to be warning you away from cigarettes. Now he's teaming with a dating app to get you to stay safe from COVID. Such is the state of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. As cases explode in states like Colorado, they are lower elsewhere in America. And as people start to want to be together—on dates or otherwise—you may be wondering how to socialize safely. As a result, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy teamed with dating app Hinge to tell you how to be safe out there. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
INTERNET
CBS Chicago

Illinois Department Of Employment Security Promised Money Back To Unemployment Recipients After Overpayment Waivers, So Where Are The Refunds?

CHICAGO (CBS) — Their refunds from the State of Illinois are approved, but for nearly a year, some unemployment claimants have been waiting on the money they are owed. It is an issue that CBS 2’s Tara Molina has been tracking nonstop. On Wednesday night, she was asking the state – where’s the refund? Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimant Bobbie Taylor received a letter that meant everything to her. It read, “You have met the requirements for waiver of your overpayment recovery.” “There’s so much we’ve gone without,” Taylor said. She was out thousands of dollars, and she thought the letter meant she would see...
ILLINOIS STATE
CNN

Facebook fined $70 million for 'deliberate' failure to comply with UK regulator

London (CNN Business) — The UK competition regulator has slapped Facebook (FB) with a $70 million fine for repeatedly ignoring warnings and deliberately breaking its rules. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a statement Wednesday that Facebook had "consciously" refused to report all the required information during an investigation of the tech giant's acquisition of online database Giphy.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

How Much Social Security Will I Get at Age 63? Benefits, Explained

Social Security benefit payments are released monthly to recipients. The amount of payment you receive depends on several factors including your age. How much social security will you get at age 63?. Article continues below advertisement. The Social Security benefits program started in 1935. People contribute to the program during...
BUSINESS
Kokomo Perspective

‘Life as a house’

Talik Woodard inherited his home from his grandfather. He wanted to make sure Woodard always had a roof over his head. In order to ensure that was possible, he turned the deed to the house over to his children, Woodard’s aunt and uncles. He did this because Woodard was an...
KOKOMO, IN
WTAJ

Facebook paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees in anti-discrimination […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

DC AG adds Zuckerberg as defendant in lawsuit against Facebook

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine on Wednesday said he has added embattled Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg as defendant in a 2018 lawsuit related to Cambridge Analytica and Facebook's failure to protect user data. Racine is the first regulator to attempt to hold the company's co-founder personally responsible. "Allowing third-party apps like Cambridge Analytica to access user data was Mark Zuckerberg's brainchild," Racine tweeted. "Adding him to our lawsuit is unquestionably warranted and should send a message that corporate leaders will be held accountable for their actions." A Facebook spokesperson called the allegations "as meritless today as they were more than three years ago, when the District filed its complaint. We will continue to defend ourselves vigorously and focus on the facts." Facebook shares are flat in early-afternoon trading Wednesday. For they year, they are up 25%. The broader S&P 500 index is up 21% in 2021.
LAW

