Pens sign 12-year vet Boyle, Malkin goes on long-term IR

By Andrew Limberg
 8 days ago

With so many Penguins forwards out with injury, the Penguins have made several roster moves ahead of Tuesday night’s first game of the season.

Forward Brian Boyle, who was a part of the Penguins training camp this season, has signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh worth $750,000.

The 36-year-old NHL veteran has 130 goals and 101 assists over his 12-year career.

He played for the L.A. Kings, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers.

He last played for the Panthers during the 2019-20 season, scoring six goals with nine assists over 39 games.

Forwards Anthony Angello and Drew O’Connor have been recalled from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

To make room for the moves, Sidney Crosby will start the year on the injured non-roster list, Evgeni Malkin is on long-term IR and Zach Aston-Reese is now on the NHL’s protocol list.

93.7 The Fan

Pens announce 2021-2022 opening roster

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pens finalized their roster before the season opener on Tuesday night at Tampa Bay. Sent to the minors are a trio of forwards-25-year-old Anthony Angello (19 games, 2 goals, 2 assists, +4 in 2021), 25-year-old Radim Zohorna (8 games, 2 goals, 2 assists, +4 in 2021) and 23-year-old Drew O’Connor (10 games, assist, -2).
NHL
