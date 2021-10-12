CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyrora Signs Decade-long, Multi-launch Deal with Shetland Spaceport

By Doug Messier
parabolicarc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURGH, 12th October 2021 (Skyrora PR) — British rocket company Skyrora has agreed a multi-launch deal with the SaxaVord spaceport on Unst, the most northerly of the Shetland Islands, as it moves closer to launching its XL rocket in 2022. This is the first agreement Skyrora has made with a Scottish Spaceport. If successful, this could be the first rocket to go to space from the UK. The multi-launch agreement with SaxaVord will run for the next decade, giving Skyrora the ability to build towards their target of 16 launches a year by 2030.

