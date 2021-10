Raton hosted Robertson for a district match in Tiger Gym Tuesday October 19, and the C-Team was the only team to come close to a win during the match. The C-Team Lady Tigers gave Robertson a run for their money during the first game of their match. Robertson managed to pull out ahead and take a 19-9 lead. With a lot of determination the Lady Tigers battled back to tie the game at 19, then 20, 21 and finally at 24. But Robertson managed to rally and pull out the final two points for the win at 26-24. Game two was close with Raton taking the lead. Midway through the game Robertson took the lead and pulled out to a six point lead before finishing things off with a 25-19 win.

RATON, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO