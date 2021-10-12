CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tata Motors to raise $1 bn in its PEV business at valuation up to $9.1 bn

By Swaraj Singh Dhanjal, Mint, New Delhi
Oct. 12—MUMBAI — Passenger and commercial vehicles maker Tata Motors Ltd (TML) on Tuesday said it has entered into a binding agreement with private equity investor TPG Rise Climate, along with co-investor ADQ, to invest INR7,500 crore in a subsidiary of Tata Motors that will be newly incorporated to manage the electric vehicles (EV) business of the company, the automaker said in a statement.

