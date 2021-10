After coming off of a big weekend of wins, the Sabres did not let an early Vancouver lead stop their momentum. About halfway through the first period and down by one, Kyle Okposo took advantage of a turnover in the neutral zone and answered back with his own top-shelf beaut. It would become his 200th NHL goal and second so far this season. He is one of 56 U.S. born players to have scored 200 or more goals.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO