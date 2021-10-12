Proposal to shift control of 'custodial funds' leads Colorado ballot questions

Data: Colorado Secretary of State; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe three statewide questions on the November ballot are facing little opposition so far while proponents spend big to win.Driving the news: The supporters behind the measures landed about $4.3 million in contributions through last month, according to an Axios Denver analysis of new state campaign finance filings.Only Proposition 119 — which calls for a 5% increase in retail marijuana taxes to generate money for after-school programs — drew organized opposition. But the three groups against it raised a collective $12,555 through Sept. 29.The supporters received $1.9 million. The bulk of the cash came from Gary Community Investments, an education reform supporter, and Ready Colorado, a conservative education advocacy group.Between the lines: Much of the total $3.9 million spent so far went toward paying firms to collect signatures to petition the three measures onto the ballot.The intrigue: Unite Colorado, a conservative group that doesn't disclose its donors, is the biggest spender. The group put $875,000 toward Proposition 120 to cut certain property taxes and spent $1.2 million on Amendment 78 to require the Legislature to vote on spending off-books state dollars.

COLORADO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO